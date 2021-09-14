9 ERP use cases to consider before buying an ERP system

For organizations struggling with disparate data and systems, communication disconnects among departments, operational inefficiencies and time lags, an ERP system serves as a potential remedy.

Beyond that, companies have other factors to consider before starting the ERP system selection process. Since ERP software is extremely varied, offering deep levels of customization, businesses have enormous flexibility in their ERP options. However, the flexibility also makes the buying decision difficult.

Because there are so many different types of ERP systems, knowing the company's specific product, IT, operational infrastructure and business goals is paramount before looking at options. Here are nine common ERP use cases that can help with choosing ERP software.

2. Industry-focused company wants ERP aligned with its specific needs A company in a highly specialized industry -- e.g., food and beverage -- wants ERP tailored to its specific business needs and pressures. The company chooses an ERP software system specifically designed for its industry. The specialized ERP saves the company time in adapting the ERP system to its business environment and provides the best system for running business processes unique to its industry.

3. Large company needs to integrate new subsidiaries or remote offices A large enterprise has an on-premises ERP system for its own internal processes, but requires a quick way to onboard new global business offices or newly acquired subsidiaries. The company uses a two-tier ERP approach that features a cloud-based version of its on-premises ERP system -- or compatible software from a different vendor -- with localization capability for the remote sites in different countries. These sites can get started more quickly on the cloud, giving the parent company the necessary time to integrate them into the on-premises ERP system later, if at all. Over time, the company can also decide whether to move these remote offices over to its on-premises ERP or to migrate corporate over to the cloud-based version.

4. Manufacturer needs to streamline operations and costs A manufacturer needs to integrate its manufacturing processes and improve efficiency. The company also wants to get rid of the data discrepancies and software licensing costs from using disparate systems for each function. The company starts with a material requirements planning-style ERP system that can solve issues of buying and managing components and raw materials, tracking orders starting with order placement and origination. The company can then begin processing these orders all the way through the operations of manufacturing, distribution and delivery, ending with order fulfillment and payment. It can then use digital twins to monitor performance and IoT-connected sensors to engage in predictive maintenance and reduce costs associated with downtime.

5. Company expanding globally needs more automation A company that currently uses basic accounting software is expanding globally and needs to automate things such as converting currency, which otherwise may need to be done manually. The company also needs more visibility into its finances, timely reporting capabilities and remote access. The company chooses an ERP system that can automatically convert currencies. To reinforce efficiencies even further, its ERP system also integrates with other systems like credit card processing and payroll. The company can then generate reports from the ERP system and enable faster decision-making.

6. Service organization wants better coordination to reduce miscues A professional services organization wants its finance, sales and operations to coordinate better. It also wants to reduce errors and operational miscues by ensuring that everyone is using the same data. The company opts for a service-oriented ERP system that can track service engagements and record activities, resource consumption and costs as they occur. The system can also alert field operations to new service requests based on who is nearby, reducing resource waste.

7. Medium-size company needs improved analytics A medium-size company wants to expand ERP for better analytics to improve operational efficiencies. The company decides to add a business intelligence component to its ERP system. It also wants to shorten its financial close cycles and improve accounting accuracy. The company wants advanced financial scenario modeling and risk assessment analytics. The business chooses an ERP suite with strong financial management capabilities, as well as AI, machine learning and predictive analytics to provide real-time information for decision-making.

8. Small company has a CRM system, but needs more functionality A small company has a CRM system in place for its sales and marketing, but then decides that it also needs systems for functions like accounting and operations. The company selects an ERP system that addresses these new business functions and is compatible with its existing CRM system.