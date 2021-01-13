IFS Field Service Management software: Overview, pros, cons

Effective field service management software has become a must for many organizations as the concept of field service is expanding and customer service becomes even more critical. IFS Field Service Management software is one product buying teams might consider.

Field service management (FSM) was once applied to situations such as when a technician has been called out to repair an engine or install cable. Today, the concept of field service is now applied to a growing number of situations as more and more workers become mobile or remote and industries such as healthcare and hospitality require software to manage workers in the field.

What is IFS Field Service Management? IFS Field Service Management (FSM) software is meant to manage the entire service lifecycle. Organizations can use IFS FSM to manage service contracts, work orders, parts and assets, and paperwork such as contracts and warranties. It can create work schedules and give customers more insight into the work process. However, updating the software can be cumbersome, and its configurability can be a blessing or a curse, depending on the needs of the user. Here's a deeper dive into the advantages and disadvantages of IFS FSM.

What are IFS FSM's capabilities? The software also has the following capabilities: Mobile field service. IFS FSM is available for mobile devices, so field teams can locate parts, provide quotes and collect payments while on the job. In addition, the software's traffic data is meant to help teams reach their destinations.

IFS FSM is available for mobile devices, so field teams can locate parts, provide quotes and collect payments while on the job. In addition, the software's traffic data is meant to help teams reach their destinations. Navigation and vehicle tracking. Users track technicians in real time so they'll know exactly when technicians will arrive.

Users track technicians in real time so they'll know exactly when technicians will arrive. Collaborative web portals. Users and third-party vendors can track needed items through IFS FSM's portals, and field technicians can check their schedules and make updates to orders. In addition, users can monitor service contracts throughout the work process.

Users and third-party vendors can track needed items through IFS FSM's portals, and field technicians can check their schedules and make updates to orders. In addition, users can monitor service contracts throughout the work process. Work order and spare parts management. Users can diagnose service issues and create service requests. In addition, IFS FSM automates spare parts tasks, such as selection and shipping, and alerts users about available parts.

Users can diagnose service issues and create service requests. In addition, IFS FSM automates spare parts tasks, such as selection and shipping, and alerts users about available parts. Warranty management. IFS FSM automates the warranty process.

IFS FSM automates the warranty process. Integration. Companies can integrate IFS FSM with their CRM systems from vendors such as Salesforce, SAP and Microsoft Dynamics.

What are IFS FSM's advanced features? AI and video are also available through the software. IFS FSM's advanced features include: Field service scheduling options. IFS FSM uses Microsoft Azure to make scheduling decisions based on business data.

IFS FSM uses Microsoft Azure to make scheduling decisions based on business data. Enhanced customer engagement. Callers can use AI to take care of problems themselves, and the omnichannel customer engagement automates call handling and priority for customer calls.

Callers can use AI to take care of problems themselves, and the omnichannel customer engagement automates call handling and priority for customer calls. Remote assistance. A remote expert can meet with individuals in a virtual reality environment.

What industries are a good fit for IFS FSM? A range of industries could make use of IFS FSM's emphasis on improving field service and customer service. Here are a few: Telecommunications

Engineering and construction

Health care and medical devices

Food service equipment

Industrial equipment servicing

High-tech

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning

Manufacturing

Utilities

Strengths Gartner included IFS FSM as a leader in its 2020 Magic Quadrant for Field Service. "IFS is a leader, as it was in the previous Magic Quadrant," Gartner analysts Jim Robinson and Naved Rashid wrote in the "Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management" report. "This status reflects its industry strategy, broad and deep FSM functionality, large customer base and low churn." "IFS' ability to capture user needs stems from a focus on relatively few industries, the industry experience of its teams, and its consistent collaboration with customers through its advisory boards, events and research to bolster its thought leadership," according to the Gartner Magic Quadrant FSM report. In November, IFS acquired Clevest, a firm that specializes in field service management for utilities companies. This strengthened its field service portfolio. IFS growth and challenges Solid growth helps IFS ERP take aim at top tier vendors

IFS CEO Roos Legacy ERP system owners want time out Gartner praised IFS FSM's schedule optimization, an important feature for companies whose technicians complete high numbers of work orders every day and have unpredictable schedules. Some of the software's other strengths are contract and collaboration management, according to the report. These features can be important for complex service use cases.

Weaknesses On the other hand, IFS' FSM product is difficult to learn, and upgrades can be challenging, the Gartner report noted. And despite its strengths, IFS seldom appears in Gartner clients' initial shortlists. "This indicates a relatively low level of investment in brand awareness, resulting in a general lack of recognition, which limits the sales opportunities that ultimately fuel its budget for product enhancements," Gartner wrote. A few IFS strengths and weaknesses Strengths: Offers depth of functionality to targeted industries;

Focus on collaboration with industry leaders;

Highly customizable;

Strong customer base and brand recognition for certain industries;

Effective scheduling optimization; and

Effective collaboration and contract management. Weaknesses: Lags in cloud leadership;

Functionality may not be as strong for industries outside main targets;

Customizability can be too complex for smaller companies;

Difficult to learn;

Upgrades can be challenges; and

Widespread lack of brand awareness, which ultimately may compromise budget for product enhancements.

Strength in the market IFS is one of the go-to vendors for field service management, said Nicole France, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research Inc. IFS has a fairly high global profile despite being based in Linköping, Sweden, France said. Field service businesses in certain industries, such as manufacturing and utilities, are particularly aware of it. The company has a very strong customer base and good brand recognition in those industries. "They've been doing it for quite a while and they've focused on continuing to evolve their offerings and improve them and expand their scope over time," she said. "They understand what companies are trying to do and how they want to manage field service, and they've designed their software to meet those needs." However, the company hasn't led in moving to a cloud-based delivery model, France said. "Although they do have cloud-based offerings, an awful lot of their customer base are still running on-premises systems," she said. "And that certainly is a potential point of weakness because it means that it's a lot harder to do things like get updates to the latest upgrades of the system."