Kinaxis fuels Technicolor's supply chain digital transformation

Faced with outdated and disjointed supply chain processes, Technicolor Connected Home undertook a supply chain digital transformation project using the Kinaxis software platform.

Technicolor Connected Home, which is based in Paris and is a division of Technicolor, makes gateways and connection devices for telecoms and cable providers to connect homes to the internet. It runs its own manufacturing center in Brazil, and employs manufacturing partners in Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and Mexico.

Its supply chain that connects the sales and operations teams in the U.S., Europe and Asia is relatively simple but was outdated and "vastly manual," according to François Allain, chief operating officer at Technicolor Connected Home.

Technicolor Connected Home runs SAP ECC ERP for the supply chain transaction processes like generating purchase orders, but planning processes and supplier relations were primarily manual and ran on Excel files that were emailed between the parties, prompting a digital supply chain transformation that has saved costs and improved process efficiency, Allain said.

More flexibility needed "We had a very manual process to understand what was happening and to get a projection of where we were going and detect problems," he said. This worked well enough in the past but was not up to the business requirements of 2020 and beyond, as Technicolor's customers now expect more precise and immediate answers on what products are ordered and when they are delivered, Allain explained. "The market conditions also demand much more flexibility and we need to be able to adapt to ever-changing commitments from suppliers, changing lead times on suppliers, and we need to be able to manage that in a much more reactive way," he said. For Technicolor Connected Home, this led to the implementation of Kinaxis, a cloud-based supply chain software that has enabled its digital transformation. The main challenge Technicolor Connected Home faced was getting control over the supply chain planning process and one source of information for the sales and operations departments, who each had their own ability to make changes in demand planning documents, Allain said. Each department would make their own forecasts, which affected the ability to give accurate information to suppliers and customers. Kinaxis' cloud-based supply chain software focuses on planning, sales and operations and is intended to coalesce all of a company's supply chain data into one system. The Kinaxis application enables customers to create digital twins or virtual models of their supply chains, which they can use for scenario planning. Kinaxis integrates with ERP platforms like SAP and other enterprise applications that typically operate in silos and use different data models, combining the various data sources into one application.