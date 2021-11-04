Managing supply chain risk requires new priorities, tools

Words like supply chain and logistics first became household terms thanks to pandemic-related disruptions. Those disruptions aren't going away, which means organizations need new and better approaches for managing supply chain risk.

That's one of the important messages from Eric Kimberling, CEO of Third Stage Consulting. Supply chain managers should understand that focusing solely on cost is unlikely to help them manage today's disruption risks. Leaders may also need to consider new tools and understand why relying too heavily on specific vendors is a bad idea.

Dangers of key supplier overreliance Since supply chain management involves stakeholders across the organization -- operations, finance, sales and so on -- managing it well is incredibly complex. What are some strategies organizations can use to proactively manage potential risk and disruption? Eric Kimberling: To create a truly resilient supply chain -- one that's flexible and can adapt to whatever changes and curveballs we might get in the future -- we want to look at our processes and understand where the risks are. The pandemic and other events already exposed a lot of these risks. But there are probably existing risks that we haven't seen yet. So it's a matter of critically looking at the end-to-end supply chain processes, understanding where the bottlenecks are and understanding where you have, for example, too much vendor concentration or too much vendor risk. If you're overly dependent on one vendor for a critical raw material, that's a risk. Are there other vendors out there you should be looking at? What is plan B, plan C, in case vendor A goes out of business, can't fulfill demand or raises their prices unexpectedly? We want to know that we've got a clearer view of our vendor management, our supplier management, and also a good understanding of who's delivering us the highest quality, best cost and in the most timely fashion. We need to understand, evaluate and measure all the different suppliers throughout the supply chain and analyze those risks. There are also some other areas you want to examine: For example, what's the geopolitical risk of having a vendor in certain parts of the world?

Prioritizing supply chain risks Your supply chain might have a number of issues. How do you decide what to prioritize and tackle? Kimberling: It's important to rethink what your prioritization criteria are. Up until 2020, I would say most supply chain managers were focused on, 'How do we optimize cost?' and 'How do we optimize throughput?' That is the traditional way of thinking about supply chains. Now you have to add another layer of complexity: What about the long-term sustainability and the overall flexibility for the supply chain? How do we adapt quickly if there's a disruption? We might have to look at higher costs in the name of having more predictable risk mitigation efforts in place. In the past, you would just say, 'Let's look at where the biggest cost savings could be if we were to adapt or adjust something within our supply chain.' Now, mindsets have shifted about the best approach to supply chain risk management. You have to look at the overall reliability of the supply chain. Today's supply chain risk management is a matter of defining what your key prioritization criteria are and identifying -- based on those criteria -- where the biggest risks are. Risk exists at all stages of the supply chain. That's why organizations need proactive mitigation efforts.