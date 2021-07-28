Solve the top 8 cloud ERP implementation challenges

As a project leader, addressing potential cloud ERP implementation challenges upfront is critical.

The potential issues begin from project inception and continue all the way through to the finish. Missing a step or delaying an important decision can have grave consequences on the project timeline, cost and viability of the implementation project as a whole.

Here are eight of the top cloud ERP implementation challenges to address.

Forming the right team Creating the right cloud ERP implementation team helps guarantee the cloud ERP implementation is a success. Proper representation from groups within and external to your organization will ensure you have many perspectives and you don't miss important requirements. You will also want to know the people assigned to the cloud ERP implementation project have the time to dedicate to the project. For example, if people are already working full time doing their regular jobs, expecting them to make the necessary contributions on your ERP implementation may not be realistic. As a result, the project will suffer.

Creating accountability Assigning roles is critical to creating accountability for particular outcomes, which, in turn, is critical to success. One way to maintain accountability throughout the duration of the project is to have a project plan with the name of the person accountable next to each item. This ensures each team member knows what they are responsible for completing and facilitates quick updates during team meetings. Also, you will want to consider how various team members should report new challenges and how the team will efficiently address them.

Managing risk Project risks will always be present. How you manage them can have a very positive or negative impact on your project. To track the project's risks, you will want to develop a risk management log early in the project and review it on a regular basis. Engage the project team in identifying and helping to resolve the risks. Keep in mind that some risks may require the support of senior management and others may be complex and unable to be solved quickly.

Staying focused As you run into project challenges or have new employees hired into your organization, some people may want to revisit the project as whole or just key decisions. For example, there may be questions about why the buying team chose one vendor over another. While there may be valid reasons to revisit some key decisions, try to avoid going down this path unless absolutely necessary. It can severely impact the project schedule or derail the project altogether. You'll likely miss an opportunity to address a business need.

Understanding how to optimize the system Every ERP system has benefits and drawbacks. Each ERP buying team must prioritize the most important features for that organization. That means you'll need to decide how to resolve the limitations of your preferred ERP system. You may decide to accept the limited functionality in a certain area or approach another vendor who offers an application that can fill the gap. If you decide to approach another vendor, consider those that have a relationship with your chosen ERP vendor. Their application integration is likely better than what exists between vendors without a relationship.

Addressing data migration issues Shortly after the project kickoff, you'll need to consider data migration issues. Depending on your current systems, the length of time you've used them and the requirements of the new ERP application, data migration can be a complex and time-consuming undertaking. You will want to develop a strategy early and assign resources to this important task. If you don't do data migration correctly, you may have inaccurate or incomplete data in your new ERP application. And trying to fix the data after you've migrated it is much more difficult and time-consuming than doing it right the first time.

Addressing data sharing You'll want to plan early on how the new ERP application will share and receive data from other organization applications. Depending on the applications, you may be able to use APIs to pass data from one application to the next so they transfer data in near real time. If real-time data transfers are not required or possible, you may be able to use a Secure File Transfer Protocol server and data file.