IFS acquires Axios Systems to boost EMS capability

ERP vendor IFS has acquired Axios Systems, a firm that provides cloud-based enterprise service management and ITSM applications. The move positions IFS to compete with service management market leaders like ServiceNow and BMC.

Axios Systems, based in Edinburgh, Scotland, was founded in 1988 as a provider of ITSM applications. It has grown to provide enterprise service management (ESM) applications, which expand the ITSM model to support more enterprise business processes than IT, including HR, sales, CRM and marketing.

The acquisition of Axios Systems follows the March 10 launch of IFS Cloud, a platform that integrates enterprise applications including ERP, CRM, enterprise asset management and field service management (FSM). Axios applications will eventually be included in IFS Cloud, but will remain standalone for now, according to Darren Roos, CEO of IFS. The applications can be integrated through the IFS API framework.

Axios Systems' applications will help IFS, which is based in Linköping, Sweden, fill in gaps in its platform by connecting data from silos, including IFS Cloud and integrated third-party applications, and providing workflow between processes, Roos said. The added capabilities will allow both internal and external users to get support services from a single source. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Enterprise service management enables an employee, partner or customer to go onto a single point where they can look for help," Roos said. "In the old days of ITSM it was about looking for help on an IT call, but now it could be a customer looking for help with a support call, it could be a partner looking for help to register a lead -- any type of internal or external workflow capability."

A positive move The acquisition is a positive move for both companies, said Ray Wang, principal analyst and founder of Constellation Research. Ray Wang Ray Wang Axios Systems, founded by Tasos Symeonides, is a family-run firm that has become a top U.K. software company in the U.K., Wang said. It has developed a strong presence with enterprise clients and has a good customer base in financial services, the public sector, health and life sciences, manufacturing and energy and oil. As an ERP vendor, IFS focuses on enterprise applications for five specific industry segments, some of which overlap with Axios Systems, like manufacturing, energy and oil. "Axios Systems brings full-fledged EMS capabilities and a lot of international experience from digital workplace to core ITSM, IT operations and enterprise service management," he said. "They also have a complementary IT customer experience and service integration and management capabilities, so this makes this a very additive acquisition with lower cross-sell costs and offerings."