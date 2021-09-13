ECI Software Solutions adds process ERP firm Deacom to roster

ECI Software Solutions Inc. added to its roster of ERP systems with the acquisition of Deacom Inc.

Fort Worth, Texas-based ECI Software Solutions has a number of cloud ERP systems aimed primarily at SMB's in manufacturing and construction. Deacom, based in Chesterbrook, Pa., develops ERP systems for small to midmarket process manufacturers, such as food and beverage.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Deacom ERP is a platform for process and batch manufacturers that includes a core set of modules they need to operate their business, including warehouse management, quality control, e-commerce and direct delivery, according to the company.

Deacom will join ECI's manufacturing division, which currently has about 14,000 manufacturing and job shops customers worldwide, according to ECI Software Solutions. Deacom will serve as ECI's global platform to serve batch and process manufacturing companies.

Filling a space in the ECI product lineup The acquisition of Deacom fills an important space in ECI's product lineup, said Matt Heerey, president of the manufacturing division at ECI Software Solutions . "ECI is focused on being a global provider of vertically specific, very strong, cloud-based solutions within manufacturing," Heerey said. "We have a long legacy in discrete manufacturing, so we have a very strong foothold there, but we're always looking to expand, and one of the sub-verticals that we looked at is batch and process manufacturing." Matt Heerey Matt Heerey ECI considered players in the batch and process manufacturing ERP market , and Deacom stood out in the quality of the products and its team, he said. "Deacom is also quite a ways down the cloud progression, which is fundamentally important for us," Heerey said. "We're looking to accentuate the growth in the focus areas that Deacom has been successful at, then look at growing Deacom's business organically within their market." Deacom has focused on the top tier of the SMB manufacturing market, which will continue under ECI, along with efforts to grow in lower tiers of the SMB market, he said. Scott Deakins Scott Deakins The deal is a win-win for both companies, said Scott Deakins, COO at Deacom. "Deacom, at the end of the day, got a great strategic investor in our product and our team to help continue to drive our domestic and international growth that we've been targeting," Deakins said. "ECI has much deeper pockets than [Deacom has], so that was a big driver behind this, but ECI is the perfect landing spot for Deacom because we fill such a nice white space for them, and there's good cultural alignment there, as well for our team." Those deeper pockets at ECI will help Deacom invest in its product roadmap and expand its market footprint, he said. "Deacom was starting to make a foothold in Europe, and ECI's brand and organization should help accelerate that," Deakins said. "Deacom can handle the unique needs of process manufacturers, but we can also play in the discrete market if you really wanted us to. We made a strategic decision in the past not to go after that market, but that's certainly something we can discuss with ECI going forward."