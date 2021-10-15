Shopify opens e-commerce platform to enterprise ERP vendors

Shopify Inc., an e-commerce platform traditionally used by small to midsized businesses, is making a new play for larger enterprises.

Shopify, based in Ottawa, Ont., launched an ERP integration service with Acumatica, Infor, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and Oracle NetSuite, as well as Brightpearl, a retail-focused inventory and distribution vendor.

The Shopify Global ERP Program enables ERP vendors to build direct integrations from their ERP systems into the Shopify platform. Acumatica, Infor, Oracle NetSuite and Brightpearl have already built integrations, which are now available in the Shopify App Store. Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central is expected to be available in early 2022, according to Shopify.

Pandemic shows the need for e-commerce Shopify has been steadily growing since it was founded in 2006. The company's total revenue in 2020 was $2.9 billion, an 86% increase over 2019, according to its end-of-year financial results, and is working with 1.7 million businesses worldwide, according to its website. Its push to attract larger customers is being spurred by the business trend to move from legacy systems and become more flexible and data driven, according to Mark Bergen, vice president of revenue at Shopify. "We want to become the e-commerce operating system for our customers," Bergen said. "Smaller companies use it to develop an e-commerce presence and scale up their business, while large businesses like Heinz are using it to go direct to consumer, quickly launch sites, test, iterate and find new ways of getting in the market." Shopify is seeing more interest from larger businesses, particularly traditional retailers and consumer packaged goods companies that use on-premises infrastructure and more legacy systems, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought a new wave of interest in e-commerce, he said. "They need to find new and more nimble ways to move into markets," Bergen said. "Many very traditional retailers are saying they need to find faster ways of implementing and moving into e-commerce markets." The Shopify Global ERP program enables businesses to integrate their ERP systems directly into the Shopify e-commerce platform using vendor-built apps. These apps, which are certified by Shopify, eliminate the need to build integrations using third-party tools, which saves on time and costs, Bergen explained. "This simplifies life for the merchant because they're no longer maintaining third-party connectors, there's fewer customizations and lower cost," he said. "But they also have more trust in the data because it's being maintained by the merchants themselves."

Two-way data exchange The data flow between the ERPs and Shopify will be two-way, as Shopify can receive ERP data relating to inventory, SKU (stockkeeping unit) counts and pricing changes. The Shopify platform can send ERP systems up-to-the minute data on KPIs such as customer experience and sales, Bergen said. More than 10,000 companies currently use Shopify Plus, Shopify's e-commerce platform for larger companies, he said. This includes sustainable shoe-maker Allbirds and athletic apparel maker Gymshark, both of which have started and scaled their e-commerce sites on Shopify, as well as large brands Heinz, Schwinn Bicycle Co., and Lord & Taylor, which are implementing smaller-scale sites. J.Lindeberg, a sportswear retailer and wholesaler based in Stockholm, expects that the integration of Shopify with its Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central will help the company deal with growth and rapidly changing markets, according to David Morgan, senior director of e-commerce at J.Lindeberg. Connecting the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central ERP with J.Lindeberg's Shopify e-commerce storefront will improve data-driven decision making for the company, Morgan said. "Selling apparel brings challenges with the volume of SKUs that we deal with," he said. "Integrating [Shopify] with our ERP has helped alleviate issues surrounding inventory updates, item creation and third-party warehouse communication for order fulfillment."