Infor adds MES to ERP with Lighthouse Systems acquisition

Infor added manufacturing execution systems to its ERP arsenal with the acquisition of Lighthouse Systems.

Based in Crawley, U.K., Lighthouse Systems is an MES software provider known for its main product, Shopfloor-Online, which enables manufacturers to connect, run and monitor manufacturing machinery. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Formed in 1990, the privately owned Lighthouse Systems' products are deployed in 500 manufacturing sites in 45 countries. The company has approximately 100 employees. The Lighthouse leadership team will stay in place, according to the companies.

The acquisition could provide Infor's manufacturing customers a way to unify its ERP planning with MES execution capabilities.

Integrating ERP and MES Infor has already integrated its CloudSuite ERP products with Shopfloor-Online as well as other MES applications, but the company wanted to bring Shopfloor-Online in-house, according to Uma Welingkar, head of product at Infor. Many Infor customers want to be able to run 24/7 manufacturing operations and get more real-time visibility on manufacturing systems, which will be helped by integrating Infor's ERP and Lighthouse Systems' MES software, Welingkar said. The fully integrated ERP and MES system offers customers an out-of-the-box deployment option and a greatly reduced time to value. Uma Welingkar Uma Welingkar "Having MES capability as a complete end-to-end solution is a big need for them right now as they're going through transformation, the digitization of automation and all of the real needs that they have," she said. "Over the past year, especially with COVID, we've seen these requirements change as well." Infor and Lighthouse Systems have a few common customers in discrete and process manufacturing, so an acquisition rather than continuing a partnership made sense, Welingkar said. Infor partnerships with other MES providers will continue. "This allows us to build a tighter integration and better vet the requirements that our customers have to build into that end-to-end solution," she said. "Our goal over the next 12 to 24 months is to make sure that we have the MES integration tightly built into our ERP." Shopfloor-Online establishes all manufacturing operations into a central system that enables companies to run manufacturing operations 24/7, according to the company. The software can be deployed on-premises or in hosted cloud environments. The product's user base is primarily in discrete and process manufacturing companies in automotive, building and construction, food and beverage, life sciences, packaging and sustainable energy businesses. Lighthouse Systems' installed base maps closely with Infor's manufacturing customer base, Welingkar said. Infor will begin to integrate Shopfloor-Online into Infor CloudSuite, providing an out-of-the-box deployment capability.