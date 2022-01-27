Infor: Marketplace will drive ERP industry functionality

Cloud ERP deployments combined with industry-specific applications ensure faster time-to-value and more effective results for companies, Infor executives said at this week's Inforum 2022.

"[Industry] best practices are in the products, all the innovation that goes into the products benefits those end users, versus the alternative of having a horizontal product that takes a long time to make work or a hosted product that takes a lot of customizations to work," said Kevin Samuelson, Infor CEO, during an interview with SearchERP after the opening keynote.

Companies are aware that enterprise applications are a critical part of operations and supply chains, but they are nervous that ERP implementation projects will fail because they take too long, cost more than expected and don't deliver the expected ROI and business improvements, according to Samuelson.

Infor CloudSuite ERP, a multi-tenant SaaS portfolio of products for specific industries launched in 2014, could help companies overcome that nervousness by removing the burden of customizing a more general, horizontal ERP system, he said.

With the launch of its new Infor Marketplace, which was announced at Inforum, Infor is providing ways for customers to find applications and for partners to develop applications that take specificity that much further.

Industry-specific versus industry edition There's also a difference between having an industry-specific ERP versus an industry edition of a horizontal ERP, which grafts on some industry capabilities to a horizontal, or general-purpose ERP, said Soma Somasundaram, Infor CTO, during an interview. "The problem with [industry edition ERPs] is they can't deliver the last-mile functionality," Somasundaram said. Kevin Samuelson, Infor CEO (left); John Frank, Infor president of customer experience; and Soma Somasundaram, Infor CTO speak at the Inforum 2022 virtual customer conference Infor's approach with CloudSuite is to develop ERPs that address industry-specific requirements into the product, he said. The vendor's ERP for services industries such as health care and the public sector, for example, is different from its ERP product for discrete manufacturing. The company uses two strategies to build ERP products that meet specific industry requirements, according to Somasundaram. The first is to establish product strategy and management teams staffed with subject-matter experts. "We have people who have deep industry knowledge that are on the product teams, working with the go-to-market teams, customers and analysts," he said. "They help identify the trends and where we need to invest in the products." The second is Infor Marketplace, an app store of Infor and Infor partner applications, Somasundaram said. The goal is to provide customers with ways to extend the Infor platform and to provide partners with opportunities to develop applications for industry microverticals, he said. "For example, Infor has a cloud application for the food and beverage industry," Somasundaram said. "If someone wants to take it down into a microvertical like dairy, where they have some unique assets that they want to bring to market, they can build this with extensibility through our [software development kit] and then put it in the marketplace."