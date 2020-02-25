Cloud broadens scope of ERP support to focus more on users

The widespread adoption of cloud ERP software presents organizations with a host of new challenges.

They've had to let go of the on-premises ERP mindset in exchange for entrusting critical applications and data to a third party. They've had to learn new ways of doing things, and they've had to adapt to unprecedented complexity as they look to integrate hybrid environments. Underneath all of this lies a layer of ERP support that's quickly changing shape as well.

From sped-up deployments and update cycles to change management and increased access for external users, just about every aspect of ERP calls for a fresh approach -- a truly modern ERP support strategy.

Learning to think outside the box The way Eric Kimberling, CEO and founder of ERP specialist Third Stage Consulting, sees it, ERP support has become less about technical support and more about enabling the business by ensuring that people and processes evolve. "It's a cultural and mindset shift for IT support professionals," Kimberling said. "Instead of supporting something you can see and touch and feel, it's 'How can we enable the stuff we can't touch?'" That might mean making it simple and attractive for employees to engage in HR self-service tasks, such as changing life insurance beneficiaries. Or it might mean creating super-users by building competency in an area such as software configuration, thereby enabling business teams to take care of their own needs. And it's not just internal users who need to be brought into a new experience. As ERP systems have been opened up to external users, the user experience of customers and partners has become an important element of ERP support strategy. This opening up of ERP data to new pools of users is having multiple impacts. For starters, as customers and partners access data themselves, employees who previously had considered themselves gatekeepers of that information are being deprived of what they considered a valuable middleman role. This increased access to ERP data also exposes deficiencies that previously would have gone unnoticed, which in turn puts a premium on having clean, accurate data. "No longer can you massage data, go to multiple sources and tidy it up to give them a report," Kimberling said. "Now they have direct access and they can see if your data is broken." That means more data cleansing, but it also means taking a hard look at people and processes that mess up data in the first place. And it's not just data: Customers and partners are now directly affected by problems with the ERP system itself. In other words, the scope of ERP support has grown significantly. "That shift, from support being about making sure internal users are doing well to making sure everyone is doing well, is a big shift," said Josh Greenbaum, principal at Enterprise Applications Consulting.