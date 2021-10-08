MRP vs. ERP: Understanding the difference

Understanding the difference between ERP and material requirements planning is important to getting the most out...

Today's ERP evolved from yesterday's MRP systems, which were focused on calculating material requirements and grew from there to incorporate more of the manufacturing enterprise. Remnants of MRP still form the backbone of most ERP systems, but the two are very different and operate in connected yet nonetheless distinct realms.

MRP vs. ERP: Key differences As its name suggests, MRP is focused on planning, scheduling, ordering and tracking the raw materials and components needed for the manufacturing process. In contrast, ERP encompasses a much wider range of business functions, such as accounting, financial management, human resources, customer relationship management and inventory management. ERP is an integrated software suite that manages the majority of company information, while MRP is one application, or module, in that suite. Nearly every ERP system includes a basic MRP module. Of the two, ERP is the more dominant system on the software market today.

What is ERP? MRP II continued to grow year after year as the integrated applications matured and expanded and others were added. These improvements -- along with adaptations to take advantage of computing advances like relational databases, natural language query and optimization technologies -- were not reflected in the market's perception of MRP II, which was seen as old and outdated. Thus, a new acronym was invented: ERP, for enterprise resource planning. Today, the term MRP II has virtually disappeared and all such systems are called ERP. However, the term MRP is sometimes used incorrectly to refer to inexpensive, less capable manufacturing software suites marketed to small companies. Many modern ERP systems today are developed as cloud-based applications and nearly all offer cloud deployment as an option. Cloud ERP is considered to be the most flexible, easiest to implement and most scalable type of ERP.

Features of ERP systems ERP systems generally consist of modular applications that each address a specific business process. For example, in addition to the core modules that support basic records, such as product items, bills of materials and resources, a manufacturer's ERP will have modules for the following: finance

inventory management

manufacturing operations

purchasing

order management Most systems have additional modules that make the system more complete. These include human capital management (HCM) and support for business functions that not every company needs, such as field service management, deep quality management capabilities, as well as advanced and finite scheduling. The ability to mix and match these optional modules provides a way to tailor the system to fit specific industries like food and beverage, industrial equipment, electronics, consumer goods or process manufacturing. The modular design also makes a "standard" ERP system more adaptable to the needs of nonmanufacturing companies. An accounting or consulting firm, for example, would not need material planning, production scheduling or inventory management but would need schedule (calendar) management, document management, service billing, HCM and general accounting.

Types of ERP software Although MRP II and ERP were developed to support the information management needs of manufacturers and distributors, more recently, ERP has become the general name for any integrated business management application suite. You can now find ERP systems for retail, service businesses, wholesale distribution, utilities, hospitals and just about any other kind of business you can think of. These ERPs usually contain the same or similar functionality for the basic processes that all businesses share, such as customer order management, billing and collection, financial management and accounting, payroll and HR. In addition, they support specific needs of the business, like shop floor control, dispatching personnel and vehicles, scheduling appointments or tracking service use.

Benefits of MRP Keeping in mind that MRP is a specific function or module within an ERP suite, MRP is the backbone of the system and the thing that brings the entire manufacturing business together in a coordinated effort toward the overall goal of delivering quality products to customers on time. MRP, in conjunction with master scheduling, turns the demand plan (forecast and orders) into specific tasks for production, procurement, resource management and the rest of the enterprise. The rest of the system then tracks and manages the execution of those tasks. As such, MRP directly contributes to: more efficient production and supply chain management;

better customer service;

more effective use of available resources; and

cost savings.