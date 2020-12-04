RACI matrix for project management success, with example

Projects are more likely to be successful if all the team members understand where their roles begin and end. A RACI matrix can help.

As a project manager or leader, you can use the model to create the right team, with optimal workload distribution.

What is a RACI matrix?

The RACI model holds that only one person should be explicitly accountable for project deliverables and that each person in a project should have a clear understanding of their role. A RACI matrix, based on a RACI model, is a responsibilities assignment chart that documents project roles and task boundaries so there's no confusion about who should do what. A RACI matrix, often referred to as a RACI chart, documents these in a clear visual so all team members can see their roles and responsibilities at a glance -- roles or people are listed across the top of the chart, tasks are listed on the left-hand side and a letter denotes the role a person serves for a given task.

A RACI matrix is a tool with wide applicability for any project. For example, project managers use a RACI matrix during an ERP implementation for a variety of projects, including data conversion and migration, developing training material, and requirements gathering -- either for an entire implementation project or a specific feature or module.

RACI is an acronym for critical project duties: responsible, accountable, consulted and informed. These are defined as follows:

Responsible. People assigned an "R" on a project must ensure they complete the task or get help completing it if they need it. Multiple people may be designated as "responsible" and be required to take on a task.

Accountable. This is the project team member who must ensure the tasks are completed. They assign and delegate tasks. Only one person can be designated as "accountable."

Consulted. These people may have specialized knowledge or a stake in the outcome of the task, so they provide subject-matter input. They do not work directly on completing the task.

Informed. People who are "informed" are affected by the project outcome, and other team members get them up to date on progress or decisions related to the project. Informed team members do not work directly on the task.